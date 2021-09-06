Sorry, an error occurred.
5 years ago — 2016
The city of Chippewa Falls receives a $3.4 million state loan to help pay for the new Chippewa Riverfront Park, which is already under construction.
10 years ago — 2011
Construction of a new Eau Claire County Jail, a $59.1 million project, is running about $1 million under budget.
20 years ago — 2001
The bodies of two apparent stowaways are found in a locked container of ceramic tiles delivered to the Menards distribution center outside of Eau Claire.
35 years ago — 1986
At least 17 people are dead after commandos end the hijacking of a Pan Am jumbo jet in Karachi, Pakistan.
