5 years ago — 2016

The city of Chippewa Falls receives a $3.4 million state loan to help pay for the new Chippewa Riverfront Park, which is already under construction.

10 years ago — 2011

Construction of a new Eau Claire County Jail, a $59.1 million project, is running about $1 million under budget.

20 years ago — 2001

The bodies of two apparent stowaways are found in a locked container of ceramic tiles delivered to the Menards distribution center outside of Eau Claire.

35 years ago — 1986

At least 17 people are dead after commandos end the hijacking of a Pan Am jumbo jet in Karachi, Pakistan.