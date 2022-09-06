5 years ago — 2017
Bears Grass Dairy near Augusta will host the upcoming 10th annual Chippewa Valley Farm-City Day.
10 years ago — 2012
The Cadott High School football program cancels the rest of its season after two games because of a lack of players and several injuries.
20 years ago — 2002
Workers and volunteers sift through tons of debris days after an F3 tornado hits Ladysmith.
35 years ago — 1987
Milwaukee Brewers ace Ted Higuera pitches his third straight shutout with a 6-0 win over the Minnesota Twins.
