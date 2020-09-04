5 years ago — 2015
Family Farms of Eleva, a food wholesaler, suffers an estimated $400,000 in damages due to flooding.
10 years ago — 2010
The government turns up the pressure on the head of a small Florida church who plans to burn copies of the Quran on Sept. 11, warning him that doing so could endanger U.S. troops and Americans everywhere.
20 years ago — 2000
A poll finds Brown County voters are split evenly on a referendum to raise sales taxes to help pay for renovations at Lambeau Field.
35 years ago — 1985
Keith Hernandez of the New York Mets and Enos Cabell of the Los Angeles Dodgers testify in federal court that they and other Major League Baseball players used cocaine.