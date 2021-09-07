Sorry, an error occurred.
5 years ago — 2016
The inaugural Carson Goes County concert at Carson Park in Eau Claire will be headlined by David Nail and Joe Diffie.
10 years ago — 2011
Altoona officials hold a going-away celebration for outgoing Public Safety Director Todd Chaney, who spent 12 years working for the city.
20 years ago — 2001
The state Public Service Commission says a lawsuit to stop a power line from Duluth, Minn., to Wausau is without merit.
35 years ago — 1986
Turkish officials say the Arab gunman who killed 21 Jewish people at Istanbul’s main synagogue had ties to Lebanon, not Libya.
