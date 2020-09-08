5 years ago — 2015
Russell Van Gompel announces he will be retiring after 35 years in public service — the last three as Eau Claire’s city manager — at the end of the year.
10 years ago — 2010
Eau Claire school district administrators recommend a $25.1 million referendum in April for structural needs, not operations.
20 years ago — 2000
State schools Superintendent John Benson orders Bloomer Middle School closed in January, forcing children into temporary classrooms until the building is remodeled or replaced.
35 years ago — 1985
In a change of position, President Ronald Reagan backs economic sanctions against South Africa for that nation’s racial discrimination policies.