5 years ago — 2016

Democrat Russ Feingold visits Johnson Litho Graphics, a 101-year-old Eau Claire company with 53 employees, during his campaign against U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

10 years ago — 2011

Randolph Melsness is convicted of first-degree intentional homicide after killing his girlfriend.

20 years ago — 2001

U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld says some military bases must be closed to save billions of dollars the military needs to spend in other areas.

35 years ago — 1986

The Eau Claire Convention and Visitors Bureau will begin a new ad campaign to lure shoppers from a 150-mile radius to Eau Claire.