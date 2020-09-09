5 years ago — 2015
Representatives of three regionally based companies anchor a panel at the fifth annual Governor’s Small Business Summit in Eau Claire — Dick Leinenkugel, the eighth and current president of Chippewa Falls-based Leinenkugel Brewing Co.; David Ring, community relations manager for La Crosse-based Kwik Trip; and John Hermeier, executive vice president for Minong-based Jack Link’s.
10 years ago — 2010
Local nursing home administrators say a new government-funded veterans home slated for Chippewa Falls is unnecessary because there already are enough beds available in existing private centers.
20 years ago — 2000
It’s found that North High School principal Terry Downen violated school district policy in the spring when he tried to exempt one-fifth of the school’s students from a state test.
35 years ago — 1985
Eau Claire County and state law enforcement officials discover a “sophisticated” marijuana-growing operation in the town of Ludington and destroy 505 plants with a street value of $750,000.