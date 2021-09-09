Sorry, an error occurred.
5 years ago — 2016
The Lake Holcombe school district eliminates fees at the gate for athletic events.
10 years ago — 2011
The Eau Claire Memorial football team stays unbeaten with a 45-28 victory over host Chippewa Falls.
20 years ago — 2001
A man files a complaint against an Altoona City Council member after she urged him to sit out of sight of a camera at a council meeting because she said his Parkinson’s disease makes him appear drunk.
35 years ago — 1986
Deputy Richard Hewitt defeats incumbent Larry Jacobson in the Democratic primary for Eau Claire County sheriff.
