5 years ago — 2016

The Lake Holcombe school district eliminates fees at the gate for athletic events.

10 years ago — 2011

The Eau Claire Memorial football team stays unbeaten with a 45-28 victory over host Chippewa Falls.

20 years ago — 2001

A man files a complaint against an Altoona City Council member after she urged him to sit out of sight of a camera at a council meeting because she said his Parkinson’s disease makes him appear drunk.

35 years ago — 1986

Deputy Richard Hewitt defeats incumbent Larry Jacobson in the Democratic primary for Eau Claire County sheriff.