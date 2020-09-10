5 years ago — 2015
Up to 150 elk imported from Kentucky are being released in Wisconsin as part of a reintroduction effort — half in Jackson County and half in other northern areas.
10 years ago — 2010
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visits a Trempealeau County dairy farm and voices concern that the average age of an American farmer is 57.
20 years ago — 2000
A 34-year-old Chippewa Falls man dies when his car falls into a 15-foot-deep, water-filled sinkhole in Eau Claire.
35 years ago — 1985
Chippewa Falls sues the state Department of Natural Resources over its order that the city chemically treat its water.