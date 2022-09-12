5 years ago — 2017
UW-Eau Claire announces it will build a new $5.5 million welcome center paid for entirely with private funds.
10 years ago — 2012
Apple prepares to launch the iPhone 5, which features a bigger screen but weighs less than its predecessors.
20 years ago — 2002
A fire levels a dairy barn owned by Ed Danielson north of Cadott that kills around two-dozen calves trapped inside.
35 years ago — 1987
Billboard Magazine selects Altoona-based WAXX-FM as the nation’s small-market country radio station of the year.
