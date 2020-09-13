5 years ago — 2015
Co-owner James Stirn discusses the opening in Chippewa Falls of Chippewa River Distillery and Brewster Bros. Brewing Co., which is slated for November.
10 years ago — 2010
Thirty-one cars of a Burlington Northern-Santa Fe freight train derail in Hager City in Pierce County, some of which hits and damages a pet food processing plant.
20 years ago — 2000
The Eau Claire County Board votes to require companies contracting with the county to pay at least $6.67 an hour.
35 years ago — 1985
Wisconsin Gov. Anthony Earl will create a task force on AIDS.