5 years ago — 2015
Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger will replace Donald Trump as host of “The Celebrity Apprenctice.”
10 years ago — 2010
Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker eases past former U.S. Rep. Mark Neumann to win the Republican nomination for governor and will face Democrat Tom Barrett in November.
20 years ago — 2000
Teams from 200 nations march in the opening ceremonies of the XXVII Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia.
35 years ago — 1985
The U.S. military shoots an old satellite out of the sky with a missile launched from a jet fighter in what it calls an “absolutely flawless” test.