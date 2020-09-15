5 years ago — 2015
The Eau Claire County Board votes to contribute $3.5 million to the arts center portion of the Confluence Project by a 21-5 vote, subject to several contingencies.
10 years ago — 2010
Ray Wachs, 97, who served 13 years as Eau Claire city attorney and was city manager from 1970-78, dies at Luther Hospital.
20 years ago — 2000
Wild elk may be released in eastern Jackson County as early as April, depending in part on the outcome of a public hearing.
35 years ago — 1985
Daniel P. McDonald, a former Lafayette County judge, is convicted in Milwaukee County Court of stabbing to death the law partner of the man who unseated him in a judicial election.