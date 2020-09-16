5 years ago — 2015
The 24-piece Troppo Big Band Jazz Orchestra will make its debut at the annual Oktoberfest celebration in Chippewa Falls.
10 years ago — 2010
The 270-member UW-Eau Claire Blugold Marching Band will perform during halftime of the Minnesota Vikings’ home opener in Minneapolis.
20 years ago — 2000
The 32-member Kettl Commission, appointed by Gov. Tommy Thompson to study the roles of state and local government, will meet in Eau Claire.
35 years ago — 1985
A secretary in the office of West German Chancellor Helmut Kohl is suspected of spying and flees to communist East Germany.