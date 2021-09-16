5 years ago — 2016

Three-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Edward Albee, whose works included “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”, dies in New York at the age of 88.

10 years ago — 2011

The Wisconsin Arts Board takes a tour of cultural and creative venues around the city of Eau Claire.

20 years ago — 2001

Stocks plummet as Wall Street trading resumes after the market’s longest shutdown since the Great Depression.

35 years ago — 1986

The Department of Natural Resources orders National Presto Industries to clean up polluted water in the town of Hallie.