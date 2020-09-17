5 years ago — 2015
Twelve 2½-year-old bucks wander off a deer farm near Fairchild where chronic wasting disease was detected during the summer.
10 years ago — 2010
Oktoberfest festmeister Dave Olson and his wife, festmeisterin Mary Olson, tap the golden keg to open the three-day festival in Chippewa Falls.
20 years ago — 2000
Gov. Tommy Thompson declares Eau Claire County a disaster area because of nearly $4 million in storm damage.
35 years ago — 1985
Whether Eau Claire County’s Center of Care continues to be operated by the county depends on an agreement by employee unions on wage and benefit concessions.