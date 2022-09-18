5 years ago — 2017
The Eau Claire-based 1st Battalion 128th Infantry unit of the Wisconsin National Guard returns from Florida after helping with relief efforts there related to Hurricane Irma.
10 years ago — 2012
The Eau Claire County Board votes to allow residents of Lake Eau Claire to form a lake renewal and rehabilitation district.
20 years ago — 2002
Happy Hollow Tavern in Altoona, a city mainstay for 60 years owned by Jeff Olson, will move to a new building at 1620 N. Hillcrest Parkway.
35 years ago — 1987
The Eau Claire school board will vote on a proposed $45 million district budget for the 1987-88 school year during its next meeting.
