5 years ago — 2016

The Milwaukee Bucks agree to a contract extension with Giannis Antetokounmpo after his third year in the NBA worth $100 million over four years.

10 years ago — 2011

The Eau Claire school district has 11,032 students — the highest figure since the 2001-02 school year.

20 years ago — 2001

Army Secretary Thomas E. White says the U.S. is bracing for “sustained land combat operations.”

35 years ago — 1986

President Ronald Reagan and Soviet officials meet to discuss U.S. journalist Nicholas Daniloff, who is charged with spying.