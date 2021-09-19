Sorry, an error occurred.
5 years ago — 2016
The Milwaukee Bucks agree to a contract extension with Giannis Antetokounmpo after his third year in the NBA worth $100 million over four years.
10 years ago — 2011
The Eau Claire school district has 11,032 students — the highest figure since the 2001-02 school year.
20 years ago — 2001
Army Secretary Thomas E. White says the U.S. is bracing for “sustained land combat operations.”
35 years ago — 1986
President Ronald Reagan and Soviet officials meet to discuss U.S. journalist Nicholas Daniloff, who is charged with spying.
