5 years ago — 2015
Winners at the 67th prime-time Emmy Awards include “Veep” for top comedy series and “Game of Thrones” for best drama series; both are HBO programs.
10 years ago — 2010
A new jail is adding more than $29 million to Eau Claire County’s proposed 2011 budget.
20 years ago — 2000
Radio news reporter Lisa Patrow will be the new anchor at WQOW-TV (Channel 18).
35 years ago — 1985
Secret Service agent Carl Wahl visits his hometown of Eau Claire; he is assigned to guard Vice President George Bush and his family.