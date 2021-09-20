5 years ago — 2016

Major League Baseball Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench visits Altoona for a presentation at OakLeaf Surgical Hospital.

10 years ago — 2011

“Mustangs” is announced as the new nickname for the Menomonie school district; it previously was “Indians.”

20 years ago — 2001

In an address to Congress, President George W. Bush says Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban must hand over Osama bin Laden and his terrorist followers or “share in their fate.”

35 years ago — 1986

The new $24 million Oakwood Mall will host its grand opening the following month.