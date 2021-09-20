Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
5 years ago — 2016
Major League Baseball Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench visits Altoona for a presentation at OakLeaf Surgical Hospital.
10 years ago — 2011
“Mustangs” is announced as the new nickname for the Menomonie school district; it previously was “Indians.”
20 years ago — 2001
In an address to Congress, President George W. Bush says Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban must hand over Osama bin Laden and his terrorist followers or “share in their fate.”
35 years ago — 1986
The new $24 million Oakwood Mall will host its grand opening the following month.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.