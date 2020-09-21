5 years ago — 2015
State Supreme Court Justice Patrick Crooks, a stoic and neutral presence on a divided high court, dies in the state Capitol at the age of 77.
10 years ago — 2010
A perennial suggestion in the Eau Claire County administrator’s budget recommendations — enacting a $10 vehicle registration fee — again appears unlikely to be approved.
20 years ago — 2000
Plans are approved for a World War II Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
35 years ago — 1985
Nearly 2,000 are dead after two earthquakes strike Mexico City; another 2,000 are missing.