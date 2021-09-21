5 years ago — 2016

Enrollment is up at both UW-Stout, which sets a record with 9,552 students enrolled, and UW-Eau Claire.

10 years ago — 2011

Global Finishing Solutions of Osseo is putting the final touches on a $10 million project that’s expected to create 111 new jobs over the next three years.

20 years ago — 2001

Economists say a recession is almost guaranteed because of airline layoffs, a stock market decline and other economic impacts from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

35 years ago — 1986

Flooding leads six local school districts — Cadott, Stanley-Boyd, Thorp, Neillsville, Greenwood and Loyal — to cancel classes.