Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
5 years ago — 2016
Enrollment is up at both UW-Stout, which sets a record with 9,552 students enrolled, and UW-Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2011
Global Finishing Solutions of Osseo is putting the final touches on a $10 million project that’s expected to create 111 new jobs over the next three years.
20 years ago — 2001
Economists say a recession is almost guaranteed because of airline layoffs, a stock market decline and other economic impacts from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
35 years ago — 1986
Flooding leads six local school districts — Cadott, Stanley-Boyd, Thorp, Neillsville, Greenwood and Loyal — to cancel classes.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.