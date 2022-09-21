5 years ago — 2017
Crossroads Community Center, 710 Fourth St., Menomonie, is slated to close at the end of the month; it had provided a free place for teens to meet, socialize and study since 2013.
10 years ago — 2012
Jake and Peggy Leinenkugel are announced as festmeister and festmeisterin during the 10th anniversary of Oktoberfest in Chippewa Falls.
20 years ago — 2002
UW-Stout’s football team generates 443 yards of offense in a 39-14 win over nationally ranked UW-Eau Claire in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference openers for both teams.
35 years ago — 1987
The Eau Claire school board adopts a $45 million budget for the 1987-88 school year, representing a 5.44% increase over the past year and calling for a 6.3% bump in the local property tax levy.
