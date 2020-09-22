5 years ago — 2015
Congregants vow to rebuild after a fire causes an estimated $900,000 in damage to Valley Vineyard Church, 910 Bridgewater Ave., Chippewa Falls.
10 years ago — 2010
Mammograms don’t help women over 50 as much as has been believed, new research suggests.
20 years ago — 2000
The Bloomer school board puts an $8.2 million price tag on a new middle school plan.
35 years ago — 1985
Farm Aid, a massive concert in Champaign, Ill., and organized by singer Willie Nelson, raises about $10 million for struggling farmers.