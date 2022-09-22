5 years ago — 2017
Reynolds Tomter, 100, of Pigeon Falls, who remains an active golfer, receives a gift certificate for a yearlong membership at Whitehall Public Golf Course.
10 years ago — 2012
Chippewa Valley Technical College marks its centennial with a celebration.
20 years ago — 2002
Bill Sterry shoots a 3-over-par 73 to capture the first-flight title at the two-day Chippewa Valley Golf Association Flight Championships at Hallie Golf Club.
35 years ago — 1987
State Sen. Marvin Roshell, D-Chippewa Falls, plans to introduce legislation that would make it a crime, punishable by life imprisonment, to deliberately transmit the AIDS virus to another person.
