5 years ago — 2015
Hogue Wojahn, who works at Manz Elementary School, releases a new children’s book, “Malcolm Under the Stars,” under the pen name W.H. Beck.
10 years ago — 2010
Two UW-Stout students are in jail in connection with the death of a fellow student stemming from an incident that started in a downtown Menomonie tavern.
20 years ago — 2000
Comedian Bill Cosby performs to a sold-out audience of 2,761 fans at UW-Eau Claire’s Zorn Arena.
35 years ago — 1985
Jersey City, N.J., officials say they may auction off the Statue of Liberty if the federal government doesn’t pay nearly $1 million in water bills.