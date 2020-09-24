5 years ago — 2015

Bob Marley‘s granddaughter, Donisha Rita Claire Prendergast, and Nelson Mandela‘s grandson, Ndaba Mandela, speak to a sold-out crowd on the opening night of UW-Eau Claire’s The Forum lecture series.

10 years ago — 2010

Much of west-central Wisconsin is under a flood warning after up to 8 inches of rain fall in some areas, swelling several rivers.

20 years ago — 2000

State Corrections Secretary Jon Litscher didn’t include money to staff the privately built Stanley prison in his budget request; he says the Legislature must first approve a lease for the prison.

35 years ago — 1985

A Baptist minister from Galesville is sentenced to 90 days in jail for failing to report suspected child abuse.