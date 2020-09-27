5 years ago — 2015
Darrel W. Gibson of Eau Claire, who managed Eau Claire Municipal Airport and owned Gibson Aviation Service, in October will be inducted into the Wisconsin Aviation Hall of Fame.
10 years ago — 2010
Eau Claire school board President Carol Craig says it’s dangerous to talk about making schools larger without making sure the district has enough money to operate them.
20 years ago — 2000
A 175,000-square-foot SuperTarget, which will include a general merchandise store as well as groceries, will open in Eau Claire.
35 years ago — 1985
Phillips Morris Cos. will buy General Foods Corp. for $5.63 billion in the largest non-oil acquisition in corporate history.