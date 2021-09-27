5 years ago — 2016

Eau Claire Memorial junior Tanner Kohlhepp tweets that he had committed to play college baseball for Arkansas, an NCAA Division 1 program.

10 years ago — 2011

Gregg Bohlig of Eau Claire, former University of Wisconsin quarterback, reflects on the Badgers’ 21-20 win over visiting Nebraska in 1974.

20 years ago — 2001

A top Bush administration official says U.S. forces have conducted scouting missions in Afghanistan, where suspected terrorists are hiding.

35 years ago — 1986

William Rehnquist is sworn in as chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court to replace the retiring Warren Burger, while Antonin Scalia is sworn in as an associate justice.