5 years ago — 2017
Five days before a jury trial is scheduled to begin, Chippewa County reaches a financial settlement in a $1.1 million lawsuit stemming from the firing of its former finance director, Dennis Hunt.
10 years ago — 2012
Author and New Auburn native Michael Perry will receive the first Distinguished Public School Alumni Award.
20 years ago — 2002
Feed My People, which has provided services for nearly 4,000 people in Eau Claire, will celebrate its 20th anniversary.
35 years ago — 1987
UW-Eau Claire historian Jim Oberly leads a bicycle tour of historic sites along the city of Eau Claire’s waterways.
