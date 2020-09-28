5 years ago — 2015
The Rev. John Schultz and others from the Chippewa Valley reflect on traveling to Philadelphia to hear Pope Francis give Mass.
10 years ago — 2010
Private sector and government employers in the Eau Claire area expect health insurance premiums to rise about 10% the following year.
20 years ago — 2000
Former Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Braves and Green Bay Packers stars, including Hank Aaron, help bid farewell to Milwaukee’s County Stadium after the Brewers play their last game there.
35 years ago — 1985
Six deaths are blamed on Hurricane Gloria as it strikes North Carolina.