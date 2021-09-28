Sorry, an error occurred.
5 years ago — 2016
Eau Claire North graduates Michelle (Burns) O’Connell, Luke Strand and Mary Woodford will be inducted into the Husky Hall of Fame.
10 years ago — 2011
Nicole’s Downtown Salon & Spa takes the grand prize in Downtown Eau Claire Inc.’s annual Jumpstart Downtown business competition.
20 years ago — 2001
A company investigated by the FBI for bringing Arab military cadets to UW-Eau Claire to learn English and fly airplanes likely won’t be welcomed back to the university, an official says.
35 years ago — 1986
The Soviet Union releases Nicholas Daniloff, Moscow correspondent for U.S. News & World Report, who had been accused of spying, after a monthlong diplomatic showdown.
