5 years ago — 2016

Eau Claire North graduates Michelle (Burns) O’Connell, Luke Strand and Mary Woodford will be inducted into the Husky Hall of Fame.

10 years ago — 2011

Nicole’s Downtown Salon & Spa takes the grand prize in Downtown Eau Claire Inc.’s annual Jumpstart Downtown business competition.

20 years ago — 2001

A company investigated by the FBI for bringing Arab military cadets to UW-Eau Claire to learn English and fly airplanes likely won’t be welcomed back to the university, an official says.

35 years ago — 1986

The Soviet Union releases Nicholas Daniloff, Moscow correspondent for U.S. News & World Report, who had been accused of spying, after a monthlong diplomatic showdown.