5 years ago — 2015
Athletes Tim Golden and Nate Schurman and school boosters Chris Bodenburg and Chuck Johnson will be inducted into the Husky Hall of Fame at Eau Claire North.
10 years ago — 2010
In light of 69% of respondents to a UW-Eau Claire students survey supporting a mythical bird as the student body mascot, the Student Senate votes 27-2 with abstentions to approve the bird mascot.
20 years ago — 2000
The Eau Claire Plan Commission will review plans to create a park at the former Phoenix Steel site in downtown Eau Claire.
35 years ago — 1985
The death toll from Hurricane Gloria rises to 16, and more than 900,000 utility customers in the Northeast still are without electricity.