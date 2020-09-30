5 years ago — 2015
The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire celebrates its 10th anniversary.
10 years ago — 2010
Assessed property values in Eau Claire fall $167 million in 2010 — 4% of the city’s value — the largest drop since 1943, officials say.
20 years ago — 2000
Renovations will be completed this week at Hope Gospel Mission, 8 S. Farwell St., and the center will be able to house homeless men overnight.
35 years ago — 1985
The Chippewa County Board passes a resolution calling for a 10% wage decrease and other cuts to balance the county health care center’s budget.