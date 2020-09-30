5 years ago — 2015

The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire celebrates its 10th anniversary.

10 years ago — 2010

Assessed property values in Eau Claire fall $167 million in 2010 — 4% of the city’s value — the largest drop since 1943, officials say.

20 years ago — 2000

Renovations will be completed this week at Hope Gospel Mission, 8 S. Farwell St., and the center will be able to house homeless men overnight.

35 years ago — 1985

The Chippewa County Board passes a resolution calling for a 10% wage decrease and other cuts to balance the county health care center’s budget.