5 years ago — 2015
A gunman opens fire inside a classroom at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Ore., killing at least nine people before dying in a shootout with police.
10 years ago — 2010
Owners of more than 90% of single-family homes in Eau Claire will see their values drop when they receive assessment notices from the city.
20 years ago — 2000
UW-Eau Claire and other colleges say they won’t ban the use of Napster, an internet file-sharing service.
35 years ago — 1985
Israeli warplanes bomb the headquarters of the Palestine Liberation Organization in Tunisia, killing at least 50.