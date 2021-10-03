5 years ago — 2016

Ohio-based Owens Corning will permanently close its plant at 800 Gustafson Road in Ladysmith, resulting in the loss of about 70 jobs.

10 years ago — 2011

Austin, Minn., native Catherine Wagner is the top scorer for the UW-Eau Claire women’s golf team.

20 years ago — 2001

The month before the Sept. 11 attacks, CIA information suggested Osama bin Laden was looking to strike on U.S. soil.

35 years ago — 1986

Prices of certain metals rise on fears that South Africa will retaliate against U.S. economic sanctions.