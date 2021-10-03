Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
5 years ago — 2016
Ohio-based Owens Corning will permanently close its plant at 800 Gustafson Road in Ladysmith, resulting in the loss of about 70 jobs.
10 years ago — 2011
Austin, Minn., native Catherine Wagner is the top scorer for the UW-Eau Claire women’s golf team.
20 years ago — 2001
The month before the Sept. 11 attacks, CIA information suggested Osama bin Laden was looking to strike on U.S. soil.
35 years ago — 1986
Prices of certain metals rise on fears that South Africa will retaliate against U.S. economic sanctions.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.