5 years ago — 2017
Work continues on a new Eau Claire YMCA tennis center along Menomonie Street; the $10 million facility is a gift from Eau Claire native John Menard and his family.
10 years ago — 2012
The Greater Menomonie Chamber of Commerce announces that Michelle Dingwall will replace Lisa Montgomery as the organization’s chief executive officer.
20 years ago — 2002
Menomonie writer Neil Gaiman’s claim that he co-authored two characters in the “Spawn” comic books is upheld by a federal jury that heard his lawsuit against the series’ creator.
35 years ago — 1987
A ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opens a new $4.9 million addition to the McPhee Physical Education Center at UW-Eau Claire.
