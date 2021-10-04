Sorry, an error occurred.
5 years ago — 2016
Enrollment in the Chippewa Falls school district increases by 108 students compared to the previous year — to 5,367 from 5,259 — according to school officials.
10 years ago — 2011
Gov. Scott Walker conducts a business roundtable in Eau Claire.
20 years ago — 2001
The U.S. Army deploys troops to Uzbekistan.
35 years ago — 1986
A motorcycle with a large American flag becomes a trademark for state Assembly candidate Dave Zien, R-Gilman.
