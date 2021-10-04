5 years ago — 2016

Enrollment in the Chippewa Falls school district increases by 108 students compared to the previous year — to 5,367 from 5,259 — according to school officials.

10 years ago — 2011

Gov. Scott Walker conducts a business roundtable in Eau Claire.

20 years ago — 2001

The U.S. Army deploys troops to Uzbekistan.

35 years ago — 1986

A motorcycle with a large American flag becomes a trademark for state Assembly candidate Dave Zien, R-Gilman.