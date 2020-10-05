5 years ago — 2015

Gov. Scott Walker visits several laboratories at UW-Stout as part of his Working for Wisconsin tour.

10 years ago — 2010

Eau Claire County Board member Gerald Wilkie proposes a $10-per-vehicle registration fee, with half of the estimated $700,000 in revenue to be used for new road construction and the other half for maintenance.

20 years ago — 2000

Opposition leader Vojislav Kostunica will be inaugurated president of Yugoslavia; the whereabouts of his predecessor, Slobodan Milosevic, are unknown.

35 years ago — 1985

The FBI says a fugitive ex-CIA agent, Edward L. Howard, sold secrets to the Soviets.