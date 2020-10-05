5 years ago — 2015
Gov. Scott Walker visits several laboratories at UW-Stout as part of his Working for Wisconsin tour.
10 years ago — 2010
Eau Claire County Board member Gerald Wilkie proposes a $10-per-vehicle registration fee, with half of the estimated $700,000 in revenue to be used for new road construction and the other half for maintenance.
20 years ago — 2000
Opposition leader Vojislav Kostunica will be inaugurated president of Yugoslavia; the whereabouts of his predecessor, Slobodan Milosevic, are unknown.
35 years ago — 1985
The FBI says a fugitive ex-CIA agent, Edward L. Howard, sold secrets to the Soviets.