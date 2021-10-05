Sorry, an error occurred.
5 years ago — 2016
After 33 years as a Chippewa County judge, Roderick Cameron, 66, announces he’ll retire in December.
10 years ago — 2011
Co-workers and family members reflect on former Apple CEO Steve Jobs, who died the previous day.
20 years ago — 2001
President George W. Bush proposes a $60 billion tax cut to stave off a recession resulting from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
35 years ago — 1986
Rain damage isn’t enough to include Chippewa and Clark counties in a request by Gov. Anthony Earl for federal disaster aid.
