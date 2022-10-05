5 years ago — 2017
UW-Stout Chancellor Bob Meyer announces the new Robert F. Cervenka School of Engineering, named for the late founder of Phillips Plastics.
10 years ago — 2012
Patricia Stein will be the new Bolton Refuge House executive director.
20 years ago — 2002
Four-year-old Jake Lake of Boyceville wins a national pedal tractor pull contest in Omaha, Neb., in his age group and advances to an international competition.
35 years ago — 1987
Mike Murphy of rural Eau Claire discusses his experiences as a competitive hot air balloonist.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.