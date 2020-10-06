5 years ago — 2015
Collaborative agreements between law enforcement agencies in west-central Wisconsin saved the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office more than $200,000 in mutual aid bills during a high-profile, two-day manhunt in June in the town of Seymour, Sheriff Ron Cramer says.
10 years ago — 2010
Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle has issued more criminal pardons in 12 months than former Gov. Tommy Thompson did in seven years, records show.
20 years ago — 2000
Don and Nona Williams donate more than $1 million for a new stadium at UW-Stout.
35 years ago — 1985
FBI agent Robin Ahrens, a Hudson High School graduate, is accidentally shot and killed by fellow agents in Arizona.