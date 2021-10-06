Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
5 years ago — 2016
A groundbreaking celebration is held for the Confluence Arts Center, a $45 million project at the merger of the Eau Claire and Chippewa rivers.
10 years ago — 2011
Eau Claire Regis standout Heather Bowe gives a verbal commitment to play college basketball at Vanderbilt (Tenn.) University.
20 years ago — 2001
A prevailing wage ordinance, which requires contractors on public works to pay workers at levels established by the state, takes effect in Eau Claire.
35 years ago — 1986
Nicaragua’s government claims it captured a U.S. military adviser and killed three when it shot down a rebel plane, but Secretary of State George Shultz denies a connection to the U.S.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.