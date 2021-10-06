5 years ago — 2016

A groundbreaking celebration is held for the Confluence Arts Center, a $45 million project at the merger of the Eau Claire and Chippewa rivers.

10 years ago — 2011

Eau Claire Regis standout Heather Bowe gives a verbal commitment to play college basketball at Vanderbilt (Tenn.) University.

20 years ago — 2001

A prevailing wage ordinance, which requires contractors on public works to pay workers at levels established by the state, takes effect in Eau Claire.

35 years ago — 1986

Nicaragua’s government claims it captured a U.S. military adviser and killed three when it shot down a rebel plane, but Secretary of State George Shultz denies a connection to the U.S.