5 years ago — 2015
It’s found that the Eau Claire City Council chose not to renew City Manager Russell Van Gompel‘s contract several months before an announcement that he was retiring.
10 years ago — 2010
Eau Claire’s “Pillow Case Bandit” has taken a pillow case from all but one of the 42 residential burglaries linked to him over the past seven years.
20 years ago — 2000
Chippewa Valley Technical College wants to build a health services center in Eau Claire to meet growing demand for health care workers.
35 years ago — 1985
An Italian cruise ship, the Achille Lauro, is hijacked by Palestinian pirates off the coast of Egypt.