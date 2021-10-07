5 years ago — 2016

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, the first Roman Catholic parish in Eau Claire, will reopen after a six-month renovation project.

10 years ago — 2011

Jon Theisen discusses being named an Eau Claire County judge by Gov. Scott Walker.

20 years ago — 2001

U.S. and British forces launch attacks against Taliban and al-Qaida installations in Afghanistan.

35 years ago — 1986

Eugene Hasenfus of Marinette is imprisoned after a plane he is aboard is shot down by the Nicaraguan government; a CIA spokeswoman denies Nicaraguan claims that Hasenfus works for the agency.