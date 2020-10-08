5 years ago — 2015
A Dunn County 4-H dairy judging team — comprised of brothers Ben and Luke Powers, Brooke Brantner and Krista Styer — wins the Lely National 4-H Dairy Cattle Judging Contest at the Word Dairy Expo in Madison.
10 years ago — 2010
U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold defends his vote for health care reform during a televised debate, claiming challenger Ron Johnson wants to replace the program with a system that puts insurance companies in control.
20 years ago — 2000
U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan and other diplomats travel to the Mideast as the death toll for fighting between Jews and Arabs reaches 80.
35 years ago — 1985
Palestinian hijackers agree to free an Italian cruise ship, the Achille Lauro, and its 511 passengers.