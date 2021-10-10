Sorry, an error occurred.
5 years ago — 2016
The Stephen F. Muza Free Legal Clinic, honoring the longtime Menomonie attorney who died in 2015, will begin operating in January.
10 years ago — 2011
Colleagues reflect on the life of Chippewa County Judge Richard Stafford, who died the previous week.
20 years ago — 2001
Altoona fire Chief Arnie Johnson and two others are involved in an unauthorized entry into the Teamsters union office, according to court testimony.
35 years ago — 1986
Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev makes a trip to Iceland for an arms reduction summit with President Ronald Reagan.
