5 years ago — 2016
Jan Hook cards his second hole-in-one in October at Wild Ridge Golf Course in Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2011
Hutchinson Technology Inc. officials say a flood at the company’s assembly plant in Thailand will lead to a production boost at its other facilities that include operations in Eau Claire.
20 years ago — 2001
In a news conference about terrorism, President George W. Bush puts Iraqi President Saddam Hussein on notice: “We’re watching him carefully.”
35 years ago — 1986
DeLong Junior High School math teacher Debbie Smieja is among 107 teachers nationwide to receive the 1986 President Award for Excellence in Science.
