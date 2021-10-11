5 years ago — 2016

Jan Hook cards his second hole-in-one in October at Wild Ridge Golf Course in Eau Claire.

10 years ago — 2011

Hutchinson Technology Inc. officials say a flood at the company’s assembly plant in Thailand will lead to a production boost at its other facilities that include operations in Eau Claire.

20 years ago — 2001

In a news conference about terrorism, President George W. Bush puts Iraqi President Saddam Hussein on notice: “We’re watching him carefully.”

35 years ago — 1986

DeLong Junior High School math teacher Debbie Smieja is among 107 teachers nationwide to receive the 1986 President Award for Excellence in Science.