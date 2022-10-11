5 years ago — 2017
Altoona doubles partners Emily Kaszubowski and Mady Amidon earn the No. 4 seed in the Division 2 bracket at the state meet; it’s the highest seed ever for a Railroaders entry at individual state.
10 years ago — 2012
Dr. David Van de Loo, charged with two sexual assault felonies, makes his initial appearance at the Eau Claire County Courthouse.
20 years ago — 2002
The Wisconsin North Upper Michigan district of Optimist International installs Gary Garton of Chippewa Falls as governor of the district.
35 years ago — 1987
Former Blugold Lee Weigel rushes nine times for 26 yards as a replacement player for the Green Bay Packers in his first professional game; the NFL’s regular players recently went on strike.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.