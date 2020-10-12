5 years ago — 2015
UW-Eau Claire honors the role of Native Americans with a historical marker at the Council Oak and a campus observance of Indigenous Peoples Day.
10 years ago — 2010
In a 9-2 vote, the Eau Claire City Council rejects a proposal to outsource the city’s water utility billing and customer service duties to a Woodbury, Minn., firm.
20 years ago — 2000
Out-of-state garbage dumped in a landfill in the town of Seymour is one of the topics at a local legislative debate.
35 years ago — 1985
About 200 Jaycees attend the organization’s state convention in Eau Claire.